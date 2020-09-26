Kodagu homestays’ approval fast-tracked

MYSURU

26 September 2020

After the process got delayed over COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, deputy tahsildars told to submit reports after inspecting the already-registered homestays for issuing licences

The process of legalising homestays already registered with the Tourism Department in Kodagu has now been expedited with Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy asking the Deputy Tahsildars in the three taluks for submitting factual reports on the conditions of homestays after a detailed inspection.

The homestays had been awaiting inspection after registering with the department. However, the COVID-10 pandemic delayed the process and moreover the homestays had also shut down their operations over the scare besides poor footfall to the district. Hopefully, the process may get over before Dasara in October with document verification and spot inspection remaining.

Kodagu is a home to several hundreds of homestays but only a few of them have been registered with the Tourism Department, fulfilling the conditions for hosting the guests and in the interest of tourists’ safety that has become a top priority over the pandemic.

So far, the department has approved 480 homestays (they have already received certificates) and 397 more homestays, which had sought approval after registration, had not been verified as yet.

Nevertheless, not all the homestays have come forward to register if the unconfirmed numbers are an indication. In total, 935 had been registered after the district administration warned of shutting down unauthorised ones following complaints.

As the process of legalising the already-registered homestays was delayed over shortage of manpower in the Tourism Department, the Deputy Commissioner assigned the task to the Deputy Tahsildars for completing the pending tasks in gram panchayat and hobli limits at the earliest.

Though the industry sources claim Kodagu has over 2,000-3,000 homestays, sources in the Tourism Department said their numbers might not be more than 1,200-1400, arguing that many had shut down their operations after the district was hit by floods and landslides for three years in a row.

The back-to-back calamities hit tourism and arrivals fell drastically, forcing many to wind up operations after suffering losses. The pandemic rubbed salt in their wounds.

The homestays’ numbers and location remain unconfirmed since many of them operate in isolated and remote areas. Also, those located in remote areas and facing connectivity issues besides those in areas prone to landslides and floods had voluntarily suspended business, the sources add.

As the department took more than a year to assess the facilities at the homestays since many had mushroomed all across the land of coffee without valid licences to operate, the district administration resolved to get them evaluated from the revenue authorities.

A registration fee of ₹500 was collected from each homestay that registered with the department and the list of approved homestays was made available on the website of Kodagu district administration https://kodagu.nic.in

The licence has to be renewed once in five years.

The conditions for approval include – homestays should have a maximum of five rooms and a minimum of two rooms with attached bathroom, ample parking, CCTV surveillance, property owner should reside in the same premises and there should be ample space for the guests to move around. The NoC from the jurisdictional gram panchayat and the police are a must for approval of homestays. Tourists will come to know which are the homestays being operated legally with the list made available on the websites of Kodagu district administration and the Tourism Department.