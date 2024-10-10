GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodagu gets new KSRTC buses with Madikeri RTO registration

Updated - October 10, 2024 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Ashwamedha buses with Madikeri RTO registration were flagged off in Madikeri on Thursday.

The Ashwamedha buses with Madikeri RTO registration were flagged off in Madikeri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KSRTC buses with the registration of Madikeri RTO were added to the existing fleet of buses operated by the Madikeri depot on Thursday.

Five ‘Ashwamedha’ buses were the new buses with KA-12 vehicle registration that were flagged off in Madikeri by MLA Mantar Gowda.

The five buses will operate as Dasara special in view of the Navarathri celebrations. After Dasara, the buses will be operated in Kodagu district, said the MLA, after flagging off the buses at a function held in Madikeri.

The MLA said he had urged Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy for allocating buses with KA-12 registration (Madikeri RTO), during his recent visit to Shanivarasanthe in Kodagu district. Responding to the request, the Minister sanctioned the buses with the Madikeri registration, he said, while expressing happiness over the sanction of buses with Madikeri registration.

More KSRTC buses will ply in Kodagu in the coming days. Women can travel in the newly allotted buses as part of the Shakti scheme, he added.

The five buses have also got fancy registration numbers KA-12 F-01, F-02, F-03, F-04, F-05, the MLA said.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:25 pm IST

0 / 0
