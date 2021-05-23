COVID-19: Kodagu gets medical aid from U.S.-based doctor

Medical help is pouring in for Kodagu, not just locally but also from overseas, for its fight against COVID-19.

With medical oxygen becoming vital for saving the lives of those battling the infection, Chottera Shobha Tuttu, a psychiatrist of Kodagu origin who is settled in New Jersey, and the United States’ gofundme.org have joined hands to support the battle against the virus in the district.

The 5-litre and 10-litre oxygen concentrators donated by Dr. Tuttu and gofundme.org were handed over to the district COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri on Sunday. Cariappa, Dean of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Sunnavunda Kaverappa of Napoklu village, and doctors from the institute were present when KIMS received the equipment.

It was thanks to the efforts of retired IAS officer K. Monnappa that Dr. Tuttu, who belongs to Guyya village in Siddapura, offered help to Kodagu.

In a note released by the Information Department, Madikeri, Dr. Kaverappa said doctors in the U.S., including Dr. Tuttu, had created a WhatsApp group and discussed with the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner ways to help the district. Accordingly, the oxygen concentrators were donated.