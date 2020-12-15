Kodagu gets ₹46.82 cr. for relief work

MYSURU

Funds released for carrying out repair of damaged school buildings across Kodagu

A sum of ₹46.82 crore had been released to Kodagu for infrastructure improvement works in flood-affected areas. Many places across Kodagu were hit by floods and landslips in August. Roads, bridges and other public facilities were damaged.

For emergency relief and repair work, ₹46.82 crore had been released as per the SDRF/NDRF norms, said former Speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah in Madikeri on Monday. The funds had been released as per the requirements and estimates of the repair works in the affected areas.

Various works

Roads, bridges, lakes, government buildings, water supply networks, electricity transmission lines, transformers and other basic amenities had suffered serious damage in the floods following heavy to very heavy rains. As the people in Kodagu continue to suffer, the government has released the funds for the works, bringing relief to the people who had been facing calamities since last three years.

The Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development got a major chunk of the grant for the work. A sum of ₹29.26 crore was released to the department and about ₹13.08 crore had been granted to the Department of Energy since the floods had badly affected electricity transmission.

Even school buildings in Kodagu were damaged and the DPI had been released ₹2.06 crore for repairs. It said 117 school buildings were in need of repairs. Classrooms had collapsed in four villages. It had sent the list of school buildings damaged in rain and the estimate of repairs to the district administration.

Team visit

A Central team had visited one of the damaged schools at Korangala village when it was on a tour of Kodagu recently to assess the damage. Many school buildings in Kodagu have tiled roofs and are long-standing. Because of excessive rains, the buildings had developed cracks and the roofs were dripping during rains. The buildings built under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan have RCC roofs. Tiled roof buildings are common in Kodagu as it records heavy rains almost every year.