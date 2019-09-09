Kodagu flood victims to get monthly rent till houses are constructed

Until the houses for flood victims are constructed in Kodagu, they will get a monthly rent which will be credited directly into their bank accounts.

In last month’s rain and floods, 643 houses had been partially damaged (25% to 75% of damage estimated) and 363 houses had been either severely damaged or completely collapsed.

The Kodagu district administration has completed the process of uploading the details of houses damaged on the website of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, which in turn will be verify the details and accordingly credit the amount for the construction of houses into the accounts of the victims as per the assessment, a note from the district administration said.

A sum of ₹1 lakh will be distributed to the flood victims whose houses had suffered 25% to 75% damage, and ₹5 lakh for houses fully damaged.

The ₹5 lakh will be credited directly into the banks accounts in 10 months, the release added. The corporation will pay ₹5,000 as monthly rent and the same will be credited until the corporation verifies the details sent from the districts and accordingly sanctions the amount.

In total, 2,068 houses had suffered minor and major damage.

The highest number of houses severely damaged was in Virajpet [190 of them].

Meanwhile, the district administration has extended the date for submitting applications seeking compensation for the crop loss till September 14.

Once farmers submit the data, it will be uploaded in the software developed for the crop loss details so that the relief, as fixed by the government in accordance to NDRF norms, will be credited.

The payment will be Aaadhar-based, the release stated.

This year, crops on 1,18,978 hectares had been damaged and the loss was estimated to be around ₹266.52 crore. Out of 50 relief centres, 48 had been closed as the victims have returned hoime. About 8,211 people had taken shelter during floods last month.

Now, 212 flood victims are remaining in Hudikeri relief centre in Somawarapet taluk and Karadigodu centre in Virajpet taluk.