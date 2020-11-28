Kodagu flood victims to get houses at Biligeri

The houses built for flood victims of the 2018 calamity at Biligeri in Madikeri taluk are almost ready for distribution to eligible beneficiaries.

In total, 22 houses have been constructed at the village at a cost of ₹3.96 crore. These houses will be allotted to those whose houses were fully damaged in the floods and landslips two years ago.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, along with a team of officials, inspected the newly built houses and other amenities provided at the colony. The officials told the Deputy Commissioner that the works were almost done and the houses were ready to be handed over to the beneficiaries identified.

During the visit, the officials said that Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also the Minister in charge of Kodagu district, was expected to hand over the keys of the houses to the flood victims and the date of the function would be finalised soon.

Assistant Commissioner Eshwar Kumar Kandu, in-charge Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinivas, and Madikeri tahsildar Mahesh were present.

Heritage village

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the Kodava Heritage Village, a project for showcasing the culture of the Kodavas coming up at Madikeri. Work on the project has resumed. Accompanied by tourism and other department officials, Ms. Joy examined the works. Laterite stones are being used to build the building.