Kodagu flood victims pour out woes to Central team

The inter-Ministerial Central team on Tuesday visited Kodagu to get a sense of the devastation caused from torrential rain, floods and landslips early this month and the plight of the people who had been wrecked by the catastrophic floods in two consecutive years with no time for them to recover.

The team was led by Prakash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, the team inspected crop damage at Nanjarayapatna, Valnur and Tyagattur, and visited the relief centre at Nelliahudikeri and flood-ravaged Kumbaragundi and Karadigodu villages.

Bharat, an evacuee, told the Central team at Nelliahudikeri that the affected persons in this area had no option but to migrate since successive floods had destroyed their homes and livelihood. He urged the team to consider permanent rehabilitation as a majority of the people here were farm labourers and small-time workers.

Sangeetha, a victim, said successive floods in villages close to the Cauvery had left a trail of devastation and homelessness for two years. All of them needed to be rehabilitated with permanent housing and amenities to begin a new life, she added.

When the team visited Kumbaragundi and Karadigodu, which had been submerged when Cauvery was in spate, Chandru, whose house was damaged, described this year’s floods as “worst-ever.” Chandru’s three-bedroom house had been destroyed. Many of his household articles were washed away in the floods.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Prakash said a detailed report will be submitted to the Centre based on their visit to the affected areas and after speaking to the victims.