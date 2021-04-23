Kodagu flood victims get houses

23 April 2021 19:55 IST

The victims of 2018 floods in Kodagu who lost their houses had a reason to cheer on Friday. For, they got the houses exclusively constructed for them by the government.

In total, 162 houses – 140 in Gaalibeedu and 22 in Biligeri – were handed over by Minister for Housing V. Somanna on Friday.

Mr. Somanna said 660 houses had been handed over to the flood victims so far in three phases. They include 383 in Jambur, 80 in Madhenadu and 35 in Karnangeri. As many as 76 houses are under construction at K. Nidugade and they too will be handed over in the next two months, he added.

Each house has been built at a cost of Rs 9.85 lakh by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

MLAs K G Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan and others were present.