Kodagu facing doctor shortage, specialists not ready to work

Published - June 24, 2024 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Are doctors and specialists not coming forward to work in Kodagu?

Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda on Monday appealed to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was in Kushalnagar, to pay more to doctors so that they are prepared to work in Kodagu’s hilly and remote areas public health facilities.

He said Kodagu’s public healthcare facilities needed doctors and other staff. The hospitals were facing doctor shortage.

Kodagu’s terrain is different from other districts and the district does not have many private healthcare facilities. In this regard, availability of more doctors and staff and upgradation of health centres gains importance.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja said specialist doctors were not coming forward to work in government hospitals in Kodagu.

At the inauguration of the dialysis centre in Kushalnagar, the MLA said Kudige industrial area will be named after former Chief Minister Gundu Rao in his memory in Kushalnagar and Madikeri. Steps had been taken in this direction, he added.

The MLA also urged the Minister to upgrade Hebbale and Suntikoppa community health centres.

