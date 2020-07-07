Kodagu district hospital sealed again after new case

The District Hospital in Kodagu continues to be out of bounds for non-COVID-19 patients as it had to be sealed down yet again for sanitisation after a 17-year-old boy who underwent a surgery tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday night.

Barring emergency services, no other medical services are available at the hospital for the next two days.

Ashwini Hospital, which was converted into makeshift district hospital after the permanent District Hospital was designated as COVID-19 hospital, was supposed to have resumed services on Tuesday after remaining shut for two days for fumigation in view of an infection.

But, after Monday’s case, the resumption of services was put off to July 9, for another round of fumigation on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the new infection. The closure affected routine medical services and operations, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Kodagu is nearing the 100 mark with 14 more cases reported on Tuesday. The tally stands at 92 with 82 active cases. Ten patients have been discharged. One COVID-19 death has been reported. The total number of containment zones stand at 36.

The patients include a 23-year-old female ILI patient from Gonikoppa; a 54-year-old driver of a healthcare professional from Tithimathi; three persons from a family from Virajpet taluk with Bengaluru travel history; a 17-year-old youth from Periyapatna; 11-year-old male who is a primary contact of a patient from Somawarapet taluk; and two ILI cases from Virajpet and Madikeri taluks.