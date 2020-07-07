Kodagu district hospital sealed again after new case

The District Hospital in Kodagu continues to be out of bounds for non-COVID-19 patients as it had to be sealed down yet again for sanitisation after a 17-year-old boy who underwent a surgery tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday night.
Barring emergency services, no other medical services are available at the hospital for the next two days.
Ashwini Hospital, which was converted into makeshift district hospital after the permanent District Hospital was designated as COVID-19 hospital, was supposed to have resumed services on Tuesday after remaining shut for two days for fumigation in view of an infection.
But, after Monday’s case, the resumption of services was put off to July 9, for another round of fumigation on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the new infection. The closure affected routine medical services and operations, it is learnt.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Kodagu is nearing the 100 mark with 14 more cases reported on Tuesday. The tally stands at 92 with 82 active cases. Ten patients have been discharged. One COVID-19 death has been reported. The total number of containment zones stand at 36.
The patients include a 23-year-old female ILI patient from Gonikoppa; a 54-year-old driver of a healthcare professional from Tithimathi; three persons from a family from Virajpet taluk with Bengaluru travel history; a 17-year-old youth from Periyapatna; 11-year-old male who is a primary contact of a patient from Somawarapet taluk; and two ILI cases from Virajpet and Madikeri taluks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath