Kodagu District Disaster Management team sets up control room for help

May 22, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodagu District Disaster Management team is gearing up to handle floods, landslides and rain-related incidents, if any, and the people in need of assistance from the affected areas can call the control room. People in need of help can call 08272-221099/221077. They can also reach the disaster management authorities on WhatsApp at 8550001077. There is a forecast of rain in isolated places in Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are expected.

