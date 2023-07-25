Kodagu district administration put on alert

July 25, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MYSURU

In view of the rains lashing several parts of the State, the government has put on alert the district administration of Kodagu, which had bore the brunt of monsoon floods during the last few years.

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda and Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju, who is also the Minister in charge of Kodagu district, visited several rain-hit areas of the hilly district including Bhagamandala, Benguru and Chirambane Tuesday along with MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda and other officials.

Addressing reporters after the visit, Mr. Gowda said the official machinery of the district has been put on alert in view of the forecast that rains are likely to continue till July 28.

“Though a few instances of flooding were reported from residential areas and agricultural fields, no major rain damage has been reported. But, the officials have been put on alert and asked to take precautionary measures, wherever necessary”, he said.

The entire rank and file of the official machinery starting from the village accountant to the Deputy Commissioner, besides officials of the police and fire and emergency services have been asked to remain alert, he said. One batallion of NDRF has also been stationed in the district for the last two months to assist rescue and relief operations.

The Geological Survey of India had already conducted a study on the landslide prone areas of Kodagu and submitted a report. The district administration should identify the works needed to prevent recurrence of landslides and submit a proposal to the State Government, which will aside ₹ 15 to ₹ 20 crore for the purpose, he said.

The district administration has been asked to send the proposal early through the Minister in charge of the district Mr Boseraju, he said.

In view of the delay in restoration of power in certain areas, Mr Gowda said the Government will consider sanctioning additional human resources to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited to ensure early restoration of power supply.

He said the district administration has been assured that there will be no shortage of funds. Already, there is ₹ 56 crore in the Deputy Commissioner’s account, he said and added that the district administration can submit proposals for release of funds for work.

Mr Gowda said he had been directed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit Kodagu and has assured that there will be no shortage of funds.

Due to the good rains received over the last one week, the inflow of water into the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin – Harangi, Hemavathi, KRS and Kabini – has increased substantially.

Till Monday evening, Mr Gowda said 50 per cent of the reservoir capacity had been filled up and expressed hope that the water level will go up further in view of the prediction of good rains for another three to five days.