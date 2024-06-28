Kodagu DC reviews disaster management preparedness

The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkatraja reviewed the disaster management preparedness in the district in view of the south-west monsoon gathering momentum.

He said that a communique restricting access to glass skywalk bridges till September 15 will be issued shortly by his office. Mr. Venkatraja questioned the PDOs as to how they could issue NoCs for glass bridges without any safety measures adding that glass bridges in the district lacked safety measures.

“A large number of tourists visit glass bridges and are popular but who would be responsible in case of any untoward incident,” the Deputy Commissioner questioned the officials.

He said the monsoon was gaining vigour and good rains were expected during July and August. So officials should be prepared for handling any eventuality pertaining to natural disaster, he added.

The Karnataka Development Programme review meeting is slated to take place in the first week of July and officials should submit all relevant documents pertaining to the project implementation by July 5, said the Deputy Commissioner. In case of pending works the officials should be ready to answer queries by the district in charge Minister over delay in implementation or lack of progress, said Mr. Venkatraja.

The officials were directed to pay attention to the condition of classrooms in schools and colleges in view of the monsoon and notify any case they were dilapidated. This includes government buildings as well, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Apart from identifying flood-prone areas, people living in low-lying areas should be provided with information of the impending dangers in case of heavy rains. Officials were also directed not to leave their place of postings and remain in station as heavy rains were impending in the days ahead.

Superintendent of Police Ramarajan called for greater attention to the condition of National and State highways where accidents were prone during monsoon. R.M. Ananya Vasudev, District Disaster Management Authority officer briefed the officials of precautionary measures in place in flood-prone areas.