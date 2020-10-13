Kodagu DC: Pandemic peak foreseen in Oct., Nov.

MYSURU

13 October 2020 22:25 IST

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Tuesday said the COVID-19 peak has been foreseen in October and November and the cases are expected to flatten after the peak stage. It is therefore crucial for everyone to be extra vigilant taking all precautions and fighting the pandemic, especially during the ensuing festive season, she added.

Ms. Joy told reporters in Madikeri that two major events – Cauvery Theerthodbhava and Madikeri Dasara – were approaching this month and it was a challenge for the administration to conduct the festivities amidst the virus peak, complying with guidelines and avoiding crowding.

For every 100 swab samples tested, an average of 18 persons have been testing positive in Kodagu. In the last two weeks, the deaths have also gone up and the fatality rate has been around 1.4%.

“We need the support and cooperation of the public to bring down the mortality rate to less than 1%. In case of any inattention during the festive season, the situation will go out of hand. Therefore, the public must strictly follow the guidelines during the festive season, which will be low key this year,” she said at a press conference.

Warning to homestays

Meanwhile, in a warning to homestays that are being operated illegally and not adhering to COVID-19 SOPs, the assistant commissioner and assistant director of tourism had been told to conduct surprise raids across the district and verify whether homestays were adhering to the guidelines. “If they are found flouting rules, they will be dealt with stringently,” Ms. Joy said.

The warning follows rising COVID-19 cases in the hill district, which is now open to tourists. With many tourists expected to arrive, the administration is making sure that SOPs are followed.

Special teams had been formed to assist authorities in identifying homestays that are not complying with the guidelines. MMs. Joy said erring homestays would be booked under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra was present.