Kodagu DC goes on long leave

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has gone on a long leave from Friday (January 15) to join her husband, who is an Indian Foreign Service Officer posted in Washington DC, U.S., along with their daughter Apoorva, for some time.
Ms Joy’s husband, Stephen Mani, has been recently posted as First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Washington. “I had a two-year tenure in Kodagu as the Deputy Commissioner and I thank everyone for the support and warmth provided. The beautiful memories of Kodagu will be cherished forever,” Ms. Joy said.
Ms. Joy was given a warm farewell by the staff of her office.
Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena has taken charge as the in-charge Deputy Commissioner.
Ms. Joy led from the front in relief and rescue operations when the district was battered by floods and landslides in 2019 and 2020. The district also battled the COVID-19 pandemic successfully as it was free from the virus for a long time, earning accolades from the Centre.
