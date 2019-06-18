Kodagu DC directs officials to shift civilians from vulnerable areas till end of monsoon

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has asked the nodal officers responsible for attending to emergency works and precautionary measures to shift people living in vulnerable areas (identified based on geologists’ observations in the wake of last year’s landslides and floods) to rehabilitation centres until the end of monsoon.

Following a forecast of rains in Kodagu from June 20, she has asked officials to gear up for the challenge and complete all listed works before June 19.

Ms. Joy, after a meeting with officials on Saturday evening, gave directions for the relocation of people from vulnerable areas to the rehabilitation centres set up as a precautionary measure. Arrangements will be made for providing hostel facilities to the students in those areas, she added. The DC also asked officials to keep life jackets, raincoats and tarpaulins in sufficient numbers for use during rains.

If there are any old or sick people in need of medical attention in vulnerable areas, steps should be taken for their admission in the district hospital, she said, adding that earthmovers should be kept in sufficient numbers for attending to emergencies such as landslides.

Zilla panchayata CEO K. Lakshmi Priya said 42 rehabilitation centres were being set up in Kodagu and steps have been taken for the rehabilitation of people by the respective nodal officers. Transportation will be made available from gram panchayats for shifting people, she added.