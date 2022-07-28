Kodagu: COVID-19 TPR rises to 3 p.c.
Cases up to 21 from 5 in the last 24 hours
The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) has jumped to 3.06 per cent from 0.63 per cent in Kodagu even as the health authorities in the district have been given a target to conduct 1,900 RT-PCR and 350 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) daily to control the infection rate.
Cases rose to 21 from 5 in the last 24 hours and the active cases crossed 50 with the tally standing at 54 as on Thursday. All 21 cases were tested under RT-PCR. With this, six new containment zones were opened and the total number of containment zones rose to 25 in the district. All 54 cases are in home isolation.
The testing target given to Kodagu is 1,900 RT-PCR and 355 RAT. However, the swab samples tested were 84 (RAT) and 603 (RT-PCR) on Wednesday. The total number of tests done was 687 with 30 pc testing rate.
