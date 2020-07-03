Karnataka

Kodagu COVID-19 lab closed after two cases

The lone lab for testing samples atKodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri will be reopened on July 5 after a two-day sanitisation procedure

The lone COVID-19 testing laboratory in Madikeri has been closed for two days after two of its technicians tested positive to the contagion.

The lab, however, will resume testing from July 5 after completing the sanitisation procedure on Saturday and Sunday. The lab is located in the Microbiology Department of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The two patients – a 27-year-old lab technician from Mahadevapete in Madikeri town and a 24-year-old lab technician from Bhagavathi Nagar in Madikeri town – were the primary contacts of a patient.

Kodagu has reported four positive cases, including the two lab technicians, on Friday. The other two cases include a 49-year-old healthcare worker who was the primary contact of an infected healthcare worker from Murnad who was staying in the district hospital quarters in Madikeri and a 40-year-old male ILI patient from Shanthinagar in Virajpet.

In view of four new cases, four more containment zones had been opened at Hospital Quarters, Madikeri; Mahadevapet and Bhagavathi Nagar, Madikeri; and Shanthinagar in Virajpet. As on Friday, 30 containment zones had been opened.

The Kodagu COVID-19 tally has touched 76 and the active cases stand at 73.

