‘Kodagu compensation inadequate’

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh on Wednesday said the compensation fixed by the BJP government for the flood-affected families in Kodagu district was inadequate and suggested retaining the package fixed by the previous coalition government during last year’s floods and landslips in the district.

Mr. Mahesh, who was the Minister in-charge of Kodagu district in the Kumaraswamy government, told reporters here that the Yediyurappa government has reduced the house rent allowance given to those who lost their houses in the calamity to ₹5,000 from ₹10,000. Also, it has promised to build houses for them at a cost of ₹5 lakh.

However, the coalition government gave ₹10,000 as rent, ₹25,000 per acre as relief for the crop loss and fixed ₹10 lakh towards the construction of houses. Instead of halving the relief package, the government should consider retaining the package fixed by the previous government since the package announced by the BJP government does not commensurate the loss suffered by the people of Kodagu.

Mr. Mahesh, a confidante of H.D. Kumaraswamy, said an immediate relief of ₹1.03 lakh was given to those whose houses were damaged in the floods and landslips besides ₹50,000 towards the loss of household goods and appliances to each family.

Each house was built at a cost of ₹9.85 lakh by the coalition govermment, Mr. Mahesh said, adding that ₹90 crore available in the National Calamity-2018 fund should be used by the Kodagu administration for carrying out the relief measures.