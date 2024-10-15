Kodagu braces up for Cauvery Teerthodbhava on October 17

Kodagu is gearing up for the annual Cauvery Teerthodbhava which will take place on October 17 at 7.40 a.m.

The event marks the sudden surge in water which sprouts from the Brahmakundike to witness which thousands of people from across the State and even Tamil Nadu congregate and take a dip in the spring.

The district administration has made all preparations for the Cauvery Tula Sankramana and the Bhagandeshwara temple authorities initiated various rituals associated with the event on September 26. In addition a series of rituals were held on October 4 and 14 in the runup to the Cauvery Teerthodbhava.

The temple authorities have also announced a ban on use of plastic in view of environmental concerns. There is a practice among devotees to fill water in plastic cans and carry it home but the temple management has urged the public to use eco-friendly alternatives instead.

Though Cauvery Teerthodbhava tends to take place late in the night, this year the event is slated to occur at 7.40 a.m as per the almanac and hence the authorities expect a surge in the number of devotees who will congregate to witness the event.

Security has been beefed in and around Talacauvery by the police and scores of CCTV cameras have been installed for monitoring the crowd. Drinking water facilities, mobile toilets etc have been provided while medical team with ambulance to handle any emergency is also being deployed.

To cope with the projected rush, additional buses will ply from different parts of Kodagu to facilitate devotees to reach Talacauvery which is the source of the river Cauvery.