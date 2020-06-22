Kodagu braces itself for holding delayed SSLC examination

Kodagu is bracing for the challenge of holding the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination as it is the first time the exam will be conducted during peak monsoon. The district is known for recording heavy to very heavy rains.

The exam used to be completed in March-April, ahead of monsoon. But this year has been an exceptional one because of COVID-19, and students and officials are readying to face the challenge. Given the rain fury of the last two years, the authorities are on their toes to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, which will start on June 25. The exam centres have been carefully chosen and safety audit is being conducted of the school buildings where the 27 centres will function.

This year, 7,149 students are to appear for the exam. This includes students coming from remote villages and hilly areas. Such students are being identified and transportation facilities being arranged for them.

Difficulties in access

It is not easy for the students living in undulating terrains and isolated habitations to access the exam centres as the district is known for continuous downpour and accessibility has been cut off on many previous occasions. Power cuts are common in Kodagu during monsoon, which may pose hurdles to the preparations, locals said.

Bhagamandala, a pilgrim centre known for receiving record rains, has no exam centre. The students from this place and nearby villages have to commute to Cheerambane village to sit for the exam. As it will be difficult for the students to travel daily to the exam centre, they have been given the option of staying in hostels until the exam is over. Many are said to have agreed to this arrangement.

Also, arrangements are being made for students belonging to places known to receive heavy rain across the district to stay in government-run hostels, where they will be provided food and other facilities.

T.S. Machado, Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) of Kodagu, told The Hindu that buses from private schools were being roped in for ferrying students from remote villages and hilly areas to the exam centres. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation too has been requested to operate special buses on exam days for the benefit of students. “The departments of Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare have promised to make arrangements for the stay of students in hostels if they opt to avoid daily commute in view of monsoon. Parents have been consulted and some have agreed to go with the arrangement,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has asked the DDPI to carry out emergency works, if necessary, after the safety audit of the exam centres.