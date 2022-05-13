Kodagu braces for monsoon, authorities review preparations

The authorities in Kodagu – which bore the brunt of monsoon fury for three consequtive years – reviewed the preparations for the possible damages arising during the forthcoming monsoon season, in a meeting chaired by the district in-charge minister B.C.Nagesh, at Madikeri on Friday.

The Minister called for constitution of task forces at different levels for effecive functioning and was informed that helplines (1077) have been opened at the DC’s office and at all taluk centres and 20 nodal officers have been appointed across 16 hoblis of Kodagu district for coordination. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was expected to camp in the district in due course.

Deputy Commissioner B.C.S atish said relief centres will also be opened across the district if need be and temporary cowsheds or goshalas for housing animals will also be opened.

Mr. Nagesh, who called for implementing all precautionary measures to minimise the impact of a possible flood or other natural disasters, said rescue and relief of both humans and animals should receive priority.

He said the district was hit by natural calamity in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as well and hence task forces should be constituted at the gram panchayat level and taluk panchayat level and coordinate with the district administration. The Minister also issued directions to the officials to remain in their respective place of postings during the monsoon and receive any calls for assistance from the affected people. He also called for establising helplines at local levels besides being prompt in rendering assistance.

M.P. Appachu Ranjan, MLA, suggested clearing vegetation including tree branches near the alignment of the powerlines as it could pose danger during heavy rains acccompanied by wind. The poles that collapsed during the premonsoon rains should be set right, he added. K.G. Bopaiah, MLA, urged the authorities to pay attention to areas which are vulnerable to natural disasters and were affeced during the floods last year.

Deputy Commissioner Satish said the district administration was ready with the plans to handle any contigencies and preparations at the taluk and gram panchayat levels have already been reviewed and the district level meeting would be held next week. Ravi Kushalappa, Chairperson, Karnataka State Western Ghats Task Force, called upon the authorities not to permit any construction activities along the river banks.

Suja Kushalappa, Veena Achaiah, MLCs, senior officials of the district administration, Kodagu ZP and district police were present.