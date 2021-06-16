Kodagu bans movement of heavy trucks over monsoon

Restrictions will be in force from June 23 to August 16 as precautionary measure since the district had witnessed landslides in last three seasons

With monsoon gaining momentum in Kodagu, the district administration has banned the movement of heavy duty goods transport vehicles in the district from June 23 onwards.

The restriction will be in force till August 16.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Tuesday as a precaution based on the condition of roads and in the interest of safety of locals, vehicle users and public and private properties.

The possibilities of regular movement of trucks with heavy loads causing damage to roads and resulting in landslides were high due to wet conditions.

Roads in Kodagu are narrow and lack strength to sustain the traffic load due to continuous rains.

The ban will apply to trucks carrying timber and sand, goods carriers and trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 16,200 kg and above, shipping cargo containers and multi-axle vehicles, a release said here on Thursday. However, the curbs do not apply to containers carrying LPG and milk, vehicles on government work, school and college vehicles and public transport vehicles, including multi-axle vehicles.

The Superintendent of Police, Kodagu, has been told to put up sign boards wherever necessary about the restrictions.

The police have also been told to keep a watch on goods carrier vehicles passing through Kodagu’s Kushalnagar and Sampaje on National Highway 275 by setting up check-posts.

The district administration has asked for the deployment of mobile patrol personnel for the enforcement of the ban besides directing the police and the Transport Department officers to act against those violating the directions.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by senior officials, visited many areas in Madikeri taluk as part of monsoon preparedness, including Kalur, Galibeedu, Makkandur, and Hemmethalu. Makkandur and other areas were among the places known to record heavy rains and had also witnessed floods/landslides in the previous seasons.