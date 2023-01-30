HamberMenu
Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts get new Superintendents of Police

January 30, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts have got new Superintendents of police in a fresh shake-up of IPS officers in Karnataka.

While Ramarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Command Centre, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as the new Superintendent of Kodagu district police, Padmini Sahoo, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police.

The Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police T.P. Shivakumar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd.

M.A. Aiyappa, who was serving as Superintendent of Kodagu district police has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Geetha M.S., who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic, Mysuru City Police has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police and Principal, Police Training School, Mysuru.

