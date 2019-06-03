Kodagu admininistration to plant 1 lakh saplings

Kodagu, which has witnessed widespread damage to the environment over the years and a decline in its green cover, is set to reverse the trend as the authorities will plant 1 lakh saplings during June.

It is being perceived as a step in the right direction to increase the green cover and arrest the further deterioration of the environment. This was decided at a meeting convened by Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, who conducted a video conference on Saturday.

It was decided to conduct a mass awareness programme on the imperatives of environment conservation and to seek the assistance of all the government departments besides NGOs.

Emphasis was given on creating mass awareness and it was also decided to rope in schoolchildren for the purpose and conduct competitions for them. The Forest Department, which has agreed to distribute 1 lakh saplings, laid emphasis on protecting them.

To encourge local bodies to recycle or treat waste, it was decided to give awards to three gram panchayats in the district excelling in waste management.

While World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, the official programme in Kodagu will commence on June 11, according to the authorities.