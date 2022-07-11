Kodagu: 84 persons shifted to safe zone

Fifteen houses were partially damaged in rain in Kodagu in the last 24 hours.

From June 1 till date, as many as 65 houses were partially damaged and two houses were completely damaged in the rain fury.

In total, 84 people were shifted to the safe zones from the danger zones, as a precautionary measure with no let-up in rain.

So far, two relief camps have been opened to house the rain-affected families.