Karnataka

Kodagu: 21 flood-hit people shifted to Koynadu relief camp

Special CorrespondentAugust 02, 2022 18:06 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:06 IST

The houses of five families consisting of 21 people in Koynadu near Sampaje in Kodagu were flooded after heavy rains on Monday night. The flood waters entered the houses after debris consisting mainly of wooden logs that swept away in flash floods blocked Kindi bridge in Koynadu, flooding nearby houses.

Virajpet MLA and former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish, tahsildar and others visited Koynadu and gave directions for shifting the affected families to the relief camp. The MLA and the DC also told the Forest Department officers to immediately clear the debris that has blocked free flow of rainwater.

On the occasion, five flood-affected families of Koynadu, two families of Sampaje and two families of Chembu were given relief cheques of ₹10,000 each by the district administration.

The affected families have taken shelter in the relief camp.

The relief camp at Sri Ganapathi Temple’s Kala Mandira at Koynadu that was closed recently was reopened to accommodate the flood affected families. “Basic facilities for the families have been arranged,” the authorities said in a press release here.

Meanwhile, teams of NDRF and the Forest Department conducted a joint operation of clearing wooden logs that have blocked free flow of water at Kindi bridge.

