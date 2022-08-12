Kodagu: 193 bridges damaged in rain so far this year

Special Correspondent
August 12, 2022 22:36 IST

Even as the rain situation has not fully eased in Kodagu with reports of landslides and damage to public and private properties being reported in the district, a total of 193 bridges were damaged in the rain havoc so far from June 1 this year.

The Kodagu district administration has, however, taken measures to restore the bridges, preparing estimates for their repair and reconstruction to facilitate unhindered movement of people and vehicles. In some places, the damage to bridges cut off villages from the rest of the district with no alternative routes available to access the habitations.

The damage to roads is also widespread this year as 441.46 km length of roads were damaged in torrential downpour, floods and landslides reported since June 1.

Only four relief camps have been retained, as rain-affected people returned to their homes with rains receding in some areas. Four camps at Suntikoppa, Virajpet, Madikeri and Balya Mandira Anganwadi were closed recently.

As of Friday, 75 members have taken shelter in the four relief camps at Koynadu, Sampaje Bhagamandala and Virajpet. Koynadu and Sampaje had recently witnessed extremely heavy rains, causing damage to public and private properties.

Two landslips were reported in the last 24 hours. One was reported at Madenadu in Madikeri taluk and another on Kodlipet-Uruguthu Road.

Following heavy rains in Bettadalli GP, the roof of a school building collapsed. Damage to houses and collapse of dwellings have also been reported from some parts of Kodagu.

