Kodachadri-Kollur cable car project to be taken up after obtaining NOC from Wildlife Board, says Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra

It would be the first cable car project in Karnataka

February 19, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Kodachadri hill in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

A view of Kodachadri hill in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

The project of running a cable car from Kodachadri hilltop in Shivamogga district to Kollur in Udupi district will be taken up after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Wildlife Board.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Lok Sabha member of Shivamogga informed that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, headed by Nitin Gadkari, had given approval for the project, which is expected to cost ₹380 crore. The National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) had prepared a detailed project report following a site visit by its experts.

NHLML had an agreement with the Karnataka State Tourism Department for taking up the project. As the project requires the release of forest land and clearance from the Wildlife Board, Udupi DC and other officers visited the spot on February 15. Once clearance was obtained, a tender would be floated for the project, the MP informed mediapersons.

It would be the first cable car project in Karnataka. The Union Ministry had approved it under the Bharatmala project, he added.

