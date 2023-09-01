Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City to come up on 2,000 acres on outskirts of Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research (KHIR) City, spanning approximately 2,000 acres, will be established on the outskirts of Bengaluru, announced Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil on Friday,

The KHIR City is poised to redefine Bengaluru’s global standing by fostering the growth of cutting-edge knowledge institutions, healthcare facilities, innovation hubs, and research centers, said the Minister. In its initial phase, 1,000 acres will be developed to house a world-class university, a state-of-the-art hospital, and advanced innovation and research facilities.

Invest Karnataka to be reconstituted

The ‘Invest Karnataka’ platform is undergoing a significant overhaul to attract investment while ensuring an inclusive industrial ecosystem in the State, said the Minister. This initiative involves industry luminaries, a strategic investment committee comprising experts from venture capital, private equity, and infrastructure development, and the creation of a streamlined single-window system to facilitate ease of doing business, he said.

Mr. Patil emphasised the formation of a Vision Group to drive growth in 10 priority sectors, including Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, ESDM, Pharmaceuticals, Core Manufacturing, Automotive/Electric Vehicles, Industry 5.0, Textiles, Green Energy and Emerging Technologies.

₹60,000 crore-worth MOUs

Mr. Patil revealed that during 100 days of the Congress government, investments totalling ₹60,000 crore had been secured, resulting in the creation of approximately 30,000 new jobs.

Moreover, negotiations are in progress with more than 20 potential investors, with the potential to bring in investments of ₹1,00,000 crore to the State, he said.

Vijayapura airport

“In a bid to propel the economic growth of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Raichur, and Koppal districts, the construction of Vijayapura Airport is progressing at a remarkable pace. All necessary measures are being meticulously executed to ensure the airport’s inauguration by April 2024. The development of Hassan Airport is well under way,” the Minister said.

Steps have been taken to establish an expansive eco-tourism park spanning 1,819 acres in Uttara Kannada through a public-private partnership model. Simultaneously, plans are afoot to create an Aero City ‘Business Park’ extending across 407 acres near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Mr. Patil said.