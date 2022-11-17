Knowing history is crucial for creating the future, says Speaker Kageri

November 17, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has said that it is important to note that without knowing history, creating the future is impossible and one is required to know different facets of history before chalking out plans for the future.

He was speaking at an interaction with students on election reforms organised by Dharwad district administration at BioTechnology Auditorium of KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Wednesday.

He said that there have been a lot of achievements the country has made in the last 75 years and the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar and his team is the main reason for all the achievements. However, within the great democracy, there are some problems. There are problems such as unemployment, terrorism, naxalism and corruption.

“There is no sector or individual which is a model one now. In every field values have degenerated and corrupt practices have emerged. There is a need to introspect and find out the cause for such a development and also the solution for a better future,” he said.

Mr. Kageri spoke at length on the various walks of life, including politics, journalism, the Executive, the judiciary, advocates, and how values have degenerated in public life and how societal values too have changed leading to an overall degeneration of the value system. Taking his own example, he said that politics has gained upper hand in every issue.

Elaborating on the electoral reforms that have taken place over the years, he said that there are a lot more to be done and the legislative committee too has come up with several recommendations on further improving the electoral system.

Watchdogs

Mr. Kageri said that youths have a great responsibility in shaping the future and they have to become the watchdogs of democracy. And, they should take a pledge that they shall not sell their votes.

Youths also have a role to play in motivating seniors to actively participate in the electoral process and they should create more awareness on the significance of exercising their franchise, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Kageri read out the Preamble of the Constitution, copy of which were given to students, and asked them to display it prominently in their houses.

Interaction

During the interaction, Mr. Kageri answered questions on the need for a single voter list for various elections, whether the government should bear election expenses, continuation of reservation, linking of Aadhaar card to EPIC, fixing educational qualification for election candidates, strengthening anti-defection law, reservation for women, significance of NOTA and other issues.

To a query, he said that in the days of technical advances, a day might soon come when voters could exercise their franchise using their mobile phones.

Welcoming the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde emphasised on the need for active participation of youths in the electoral process.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Suresh Itnal, Registrar of KLE Technological University Basavaraj Anami and others were present.