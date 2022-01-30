Know nothing on Savadi’s plan to join Cong.: Satish

HUBBALLI

30 January 2022 01:52 IST

‘Being a Congressman it is not right for me to comment on BJP’s internal bickering’

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said he knew nothing about the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joining the Congress.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, he said he knew nothing about Mr. Savadi’s plan to join the Congress. “It might be a development in Bengaluru. I don’t know,” he said.

He said that being a Congressman it was not right on his part to comment on the BJP’s internal bickering. That is their party and the Chief Minister would address the issue, he said.

On whether the bickering within the BJP would benefit the Congress, he said still there was a year left for the Assembly elections. “We have to wait and watch,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Satish Jarkiholi’s statement about Gokak not having proper roads, the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said he would resign on the spot and retire from politics if one proved that there were no proper roads inhis constituency.

On the BJP infighting, he said his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi had taken the lead and he would abided by his decision. “Earlier, the Congress did not give sanction to Athani irrigation project and so I had to leave the Congress. The fight was not for Gokak constituency but for Athani issue,” he said.

On Mr. Savadi, he said as he was in the same party, he would not comment openly but would speak on the party forum. Regarding a meeting at Minister Umesh Katti’s residence, he said he would not like to comment on speculations. Mr. Katti has said that the discussion was about panchayat elections. If there was a discussion on a positive issue, it would be wrong on my part to comment. If the high command seeks my reply, then I would convey it before them, he said.