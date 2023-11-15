K.N. Rajanna expresses disappointment over induction of ex-MLA into Congress

November 15, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has expressed disappointment over former JD(S) MLA D.C. Gowrishankar joining the Congress.

Interacting with mediapersons in Hassan on Wednesday, he said Gowrishankar was inducted into the party without consulting leaders of the party in Tumakuru district. “None of the MLAs in the district had information about his entry. Former KPCC president G. Parameshwara was also not informed,” he said.

At one point, Mr. Rajanna said the Congress party was like a sea; it would take holy water from the Ganga as well as drainage water.

Further, he said KPCC working president Salim Ahmed had called him on the phone to inform him about the programme to induct former MLAs into the party in Bengaluru. However, he could not attend the programme as he had pre-scheduled event in Hassan.

