KMF’s vigilance squad seizes over 8,700 litres of ghee

MYSURU

04 January 2022 01:39 IST

Samples of the stock have been sent for laboratory tests

The vigilance squad of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has seized over 8,700 litres of Nandini ghee from three different stores and sent the samples for laboratory tests.

The squad, which had been reactivated in the wake of the unearthing of an adulteration racket here on December 16, 2021, has been inspecting samples of Nandini ghee in different parts of the State, including Bengaluru.

Some 1,728 litres of ghee stocked in an agency at Hoskote, 6,990 litres stocked in an agency at Nelamangala, and four litres from a store at Jayanagar in Bengaluru had been seized on suspicion of adulteration by the vigilance squad, said Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar here on Monday.

The seizure was made by the vigilance squad of KMF, police, and officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, he said.

The KMF has already lodged police complaints against a few shopkeepers in Bengaluru and Tumakuru for suspected adulteration.

The vigilance squad had already inspected more than 1,000 samples of ghee in different parts of the State.

Mr. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said the authorities were awaiting a report from different laboratories, including Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here, to confirm adulteration of the seized samples.

He said the investigation into the racket unearthed in Mysuru would also seek to uncover the areas to which the adulterated ghee from Mysuru was sent. Already, four persons had been arrested in connection with the adulteration racket in Mysuru, he said.

He has also appealed to the general public to inform the authorities when they came across sale of Nandini ghee and other products for a lower price.