KMF to procure maize at ₹2,250 per quintal

November 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Animal Husbandry Minister K .Venkatesh on Friday said that the government will procure maize directly from farmers through the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) at a cost of ₹2,250 per quintal.

The process of procurement would commence from November 13. For procurement of maize, farmers can go to the nearest milk union and register their names on the FRUITS portal of the Agriculture Department. About one lakh tonnes of maize would be procured by providing additional incentive of ₹16 per quintal (total ₹2,250), he said.

The Minister said there was no proposal before the government to hike milk prices. However, compared to other States, milk prices are low in Karnataka, he claimed.

