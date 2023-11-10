ADVERTISEMENT

KMF to procure maize at ₹2,250 per quintal

November 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister K .Venkatesh on Friday said that the government will procure maize directly from farmers through the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) at a cost of ₹2,250 per quintal.

The process of procurement would commence from November 13. For procurement of maize, farmers can go to the nearest milk union and register their names on the FRUITS portal of the Agriculture Department. About one lakh tonnes of maize would be procured by providing additional incentive of ₹16 per quintal (total ₹2,250), he said.

The Minister said there was no proposal before the government to hike milk prices. However, compared to other States, milk prices are low in Karnataka, he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US