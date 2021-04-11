KMF to pay more to farmers for milk

Belagavi

11 April 2021 18:58 IST

Dharwad Milk Federation has increased milk procurement price by ₹1.20 per litre. This means the cooperative body will pay more to milk supplying farmers in Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts.

However, there will be no change in the price at which milk is sold.

Federation president Basavaraj Arabgonda and other office-bearers took this decision following the increase in milk production and the improving financial condition of the federation, said a release.

The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the administrative board. The additional payment will help farmers buy dry and wet fodder whose prices are increasing.

As per the new rates, cow milk will be procured by the federation at ₹29.50 per litre and buffalo milk at ₹38.25 per litre. However, the selling price of milk has not been increased in the interest of the general public, he said.