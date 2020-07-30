Karnataka

KMF releases new products

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday released five types of Nandini ayurvedic milk products and three types of millet products.

They are tulasi milk, ashwagandha milk, pepper milk, clove milk, and ginger milk. It also released millet products such as khara pongal, sweet pongal, and payasa.

KMF said the price of the ayurvedic-based drink is ₹25 per 200 ml bottle. As an introductory offer, it is being sold at ₹20. The products were released by KMF chairman Balachandra L. Jarkiholi. It said the ayurvedic milk products were designed for to boost immunity.

