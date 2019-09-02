KMF post: He pulled it off despite an enormous challenge

One of the many visuals shared widely on social media during the recent floods was of Balachandra Jarkiholi, MLA, sipping tea, sitting on a sofa as his home in Gokak was flooded. Water from the Ghataprabha that stood at 2 ft. in his house on the first day, rose quickly to completely submerge the house within a week. He told journalists that he did not care so much for his flooding in his house as he would for the poor in his constituency of Arabhavi near Gokak. He said he would spend all his time outside his home, aiding rescue and relief operations and helping the poor recover. He kept his promise to an extent and was seen visiting flood-hit villages around Gokak and Arabhavi.

The 53-year-old BJP leader is the fourth time MLA for Arabhavi. He has served as a Minister on three occasions in the past.

Balachandra is the third child of the Gokak-based businessmen and industrialist Lakshmanrao Jarkiholi. The brothers, known as the Sahukars (the rich) in Gokak, inherited wealth gained from their father’s liquor trade. Now, they have investments in real estate, education and heavy industry, apart from sugarcane processing. The five brothers run six factories that produce sugar and molasses that forms the raw material for liquor production.

After dropping out of pre-university course, he began assisting his father and brothers in the business of liquor transport and trade in the early 80s. He won elections to the Ghataprabha cooperative sugar factory and entered public life in the 90s. He won his first Assembly elections in 2004, on a Janata Dal ticket, defeating Congress strongman V.S. Koujalagi.

Balachandra Jarkiholi was among the first MLAs to quit his party and join the BJP following the Operation Lotus in 2008. In two years, however, he fell out of favour with the then B.S. Yediyurappa and was among the 14 MLAs disqualified by the Speaker K.G. Bopaiah. He soon mended fences with the BJP, to come back to fight the polls from Arabhavi in 2009, 2013 and 2018. Satish Jarkiholi is regarded as the strategist in the family while Balachandra is considered the pacifier. “He is seen as a favoured go between on any issue, and between any two leaders. Balachandra addresses other leaders in affectionate terms like Anna (elder brother), Tamma (younger brother), Avvara (mother) and Akkara (elder sister). His capacity to listen seems unlimited,” says a childhood friend.

Balachandra is said to be the man behind the machinations that led to the resignation of his eldest brother Ramesh Jarkiholi that led to the fall of the Congress – JD(S) government.

Balachandra has openly declared that when it came to the family’s interests, all the brothers were united, but they were free to choose their political paths. This seems justified as he brought the warring brothers Satish and Ramesh together to ensure the victory of Ramesh’s son Amarnath as the director of the Belagavi District Milk Producers’ Union recently.

He won the KMF polls even when the BJP did not have a majority in the federation. Of the 13 elected members in the State-level milk cooperative, eight were Congress supporters, three backed the JD(S) and two from BJP. But Balachandra won owning to interpersonal skills, his supporters say. He told a TV channel that he had aspired to be the KMF chairman and never a Minister, as he ‘wanted to be friendly with leaders of all parties’ and not pick up political quarrels with others. He promised to push KMF from its present place of the second largest milk cooperative in the country to the first place. Keeping this promise may not be easy as other than running the Ghataprabha sugar factory, he has little experience in the field of cooperation.

Satish Jarkiholi says he is not very happy about Balachandra has won the KMF election. “The Congress had the majority and the chairman’s post should have naturally gone to the Congress. But I wish him all the best. Hope he helps farmers in some way,” he said.