Karnataka

KMF partially rolls back cost of curd, lassi, buttermilk

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 18, 2022 22:59 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 22:59 IST

The State government, which faced flak from the Opposition for passing on to the customers the 5 % GST on curd, lassi, and buttermilk on Monday, partially rolled back the hike by the end of the day.

A day after Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a farmers’ cooperative controlled by the government for fixing of prices, announced a new price for the three pre -packaged Nandini brand products, it rolled it back partially citing interest of the public.

While the KMF had increased the cost for a litre of curd from ₹43 to ₹46 as the new GST rate came into force on Monday, the federation announced the revised price of ₹ 45 per litre by end of day. The cost of a 200 ml sachet, which was increased from ₹10 to ₹12 will now cost ₹10.50.

Similarly, the cost of 200 ml pre-packed butter milk in a sachet that had been increased by ₹1 has been reduced by 50 paise, and will now cost ₹7.50 instead of a hiked price of ₹8.

While the federation has retained the hiked price for lassi in certain packaging, it has reduced the hike on lassi sold in sachets from ₹1 to 50 paise, and the 200 ml lassi sachets cost ₹ 10.50.

