KMF officials caught driver supplying adulterated ghee tins

September 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Central Vigilance Cell of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday caught a goods vehicle driver supplying adulterated ghee tins in and around the city for shops and commercial establishments under the KMF brand.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials led by V.C. Venkatesh, director (Vigilance), intercepted the vehicle on Bannerghatta Road and found eight tins of ghee with 15 kilos of ghee in each container.

The officials questioned the driver, identified as Srinivas who produced two fake bills with no GST numbers. The tins along with the vehicle brought to the KMF lab and the test proved that it was adulterated. The officials confronted Srinivas with an option to take back his consignment with the exchange of information about people who are involved in adulterating the ghee and defaming the brand.

However even after one day when Srinivas did not provide the required information, the officials handed him over to Adugodi police along with the substandard ghee for further investigations.

