KMF names Shivarajkumar brand ambassador; launches new products

December 21, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geeta Shivarajkumar, at the launch of KMF products in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka Milk Federation on Thursday released buffalo milk packets and low-fat curds to cater to the taste of Bengalureans. It also named actor Shivarajkumar its brand ambassador.

Buffalo milk packet, which was released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, will be available at ₹35 for 500 ml. The KMF will source buffalo milk from Belagavi and Vijayapura milk unions and process it in Bengaluru. 

On the occasion, KMF also released “Lite Curd” that would be available in packets of 180 gm (₹10) and 500 gm (₹25).  KMF, which has been marketing about 40 varieties of sweet products, has come out with new packaging for such products including Mysore pak and millet laddu. 

It may be noted that earlier, Mr. Shivarajkumar’s younger brother and actor, the late Puneet Rajkumar, was the brand ambassador of KMF. 

Mr. Siddaramaiah released the teaser of a TV commercial featuring Mr. Shivarajkumar on the occasion and also felicitated him. 

The actor’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, KMF chairman Bheema Naik, and other officials were present.

