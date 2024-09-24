KMF mega dairy to come up in Belagavi

Karnataka Milk Federation will set up a mega dairy in Belagavi, Belagavi District Milk Union president and BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said here on Monday.

Addressing the annual general body meeting of the union, he said that this unit will employ advanced technology to process milk and create milk-based products benefiting farmers.

“It will create additional demand for milk and milk products, expand their market and help them get remunerative prices,” he said.

He said that the union will also work towards increasing the number of village level milk cooperative societies in the district to 1,000, up from the 648 now.

“The union set up a post-matric hostel for girl children of milk producing farmers this year. It has started admitting students,” he said.

He expressed concern that most unions in North Karnataka are lagging behind those in South Karnataka.

“Based on my short stint as KMF chairman and now heading the district union, I have learnt that low levels of procurement in the districts in the north is a cause of concern. Even the smallest districts in the south collect more milk than the big ones in the north of the State. A set of incentives need to be put in place to increase the number of farmers and their per capita procurement levels,” he said.

He sought the cooperation of his union members and officials.

He said that due to the ignorance of members, some officials are dominating the unions and are taking policy decisions in a non-democratic manner. “It is wrong and it has to be stopped,” he said.

“I have understood around 60% of the working of the KMF system till now. I will soon understand the rest and take the officials to task,” he said. He sought the cooperation of his fellow members in reforming the unions and the federation.

He said that systems and processes will be put in place to ensure that milk suppliers are paid in 10 days or fewer than that. “Our responsibility is not just to create a market for milk and milk products and pay our farmers in time, but also to make the federation and the unions financially strong and self-reliant,” he said.

He asked the Belagavi union members and officials to strive to gain the confidence of customers and emerge as the best union in the State.

“Belagavi union is procuring over nine lakh litres of milk every day. It is also the district with the largest quantity of buffalo milk production. However, we have to inspire our farmers to nurture their animals in such a way as to increase their quality,” he said.

“Buffalo milk is A2 milk and can be sold for a higher price. I urge all farmers in B and C procurement centres to rear more buffaloes and supply buffalo milk to the union,” he said.

He said that Belagavi has higher market potential as it borders two States.

He said that the union has always provided stable prices to farmers, even during days of fall in milk and milk product prices, while private dairies change procurement prices often.

Union directors Vivekarao Patil, Babu Katti, Mallappa Patil, Baburava Waghamode, Virupaksha Eeti, Rayappa Dooga, Prakash Amboji, Mahadeva Bilikuri, Savita Khanappagol, Shankar Itnal, Sadappa Wari, Ramesh Annigeri, Sanjay Shintre, Managing Director Krishnappa M. and others were present.

