KMF Kalaburagi unit to increase buffalo milk procurement price by ₹9.2 a litre

June 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To encourage dairy farmers coming under the Kalaburagi-Bidar-Yadgir unit of the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF), the federation has increased the price of buffalo milk procurement by ₹9.2 per litre.

Chairman of the Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Yadgir unit of KMF, R.K. Patil, addressing a press conference in the city on Saturday, said that the present rate for buffalo milk was ₹36.8 per litre. The revised milk procurement price will be ₹46 per litre to the milk producer’s cooperative society, applicable from June 11.

Mr. Patil said the aim of the Kalaburagi unit of federation was to increase the procurement of buffalo milk from existing 2,500 litres a day to 10,000 litres.

At present, the Kalaburagi unit of Federation was procuring 44,000 litres of milk against the demand of 75,000 litres. To meet the demand gap, the federation was purchasing around 40,000 litres of milk from Shivamogga bearing an additional transportation burden of ₹6 per litre, so the federation has decided to increase the price for procurement of buffalo milk to encourage local dairy cooperative societies.

There are nearly 378 milk producers’ cooperative societies under Kalaburagi unit of KMF, including 164 in Kalaburagi, 199 in Bidar, and 15 in Yadgir district. Of the 378 milk producers’ societies, 119 of them were of women’s associations.

Giving the details of turnout and the profit the Kalaburagi KMF had made in the last five years, Mr. Patil said it recorded a total turnover of ₹103.34 crore and earned profit of ₹60.4 lakh in 2018-19, and turnover of ₹102.22 crore and profit of ₹14.96 lakh during 2019-2020, in 2020-21 the total turnover was ₹110.92 crore with profit of ₹1.82 crore, in 2021-22 the turnover was ₹131.79 crore earning a profit of ₹53.79 lakh, and in 2022-23, the federation had a turnover of ₹133 crore and profit of ₹48.47 lakh.