KMC tells doctors in Karnataka not to spread communal disharmony

The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has warned all medical practitioners in the State to refrain from any issue pertaining to communal disharmony.

In a circular issued on April 26, KMC registrar Shamrao B Patil said any violation of medical ethics by medical practitioners will be considered as professional misconduct, and such medical practitioners will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“It has been brought to the notice of the KMC that some doctors are actively participating in spreading communal disharmony through social media. It is needless to say that the participation of doctors in issues of communal disharmony clearly amounts to professional misconduct for the reason that a doctor is supposed to treat a patient irrespective of his/her caste/religion,” stated the circular.

“It is accentuated that doctors are supposed to work in such a way that there should not be even a petite scope for violation of either medical ethics or professional conduct,” states the circular.

“Hence, all medical practitioners working in Karnataka are hereby informed that they should not be part of any issue pertaining to communal disharmony and, in case it is brought to the notice of KMC regarding violation of medical ethics or professional misconduct in this regard, such medical practitioners will be dealt with in accordance with law,” the circular states.

The circular has been addressed to directors/principals/deans of all medical colleges and deemed universities in Karnataka who have been asked to circulate the same to all medical practitioners under their purview. It has also been sent to the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Medical Education and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for circulation to all hospitals.