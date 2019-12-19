Karnataka

KMC opens new centre for knee and hip care

KMC Hospital on Wednesday opened the centre for comprehensive knee and hip care at its B.R. Ambedkar Circle hospital unit. Talking to reporters,

Yogeesh D. Kamath, the Consultant Knee and Hip Specialist Surgeon of KMC Hospitals, said patients will get all services for knee and hip joints under one roof. Surgery alone will not be the solution for the knee and hip problems. The Centre focuses on providing the right treatment and believes in providing patients a transparent way to see the outcome of the procedures that are followed.

Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hosptials, said the hospital believes in making the right diagnosis and makes use of emerging treatment methods namely cell therapy and regenerative medicine in providing relief.

A. Ananthram Shetty from Canterbury, who is a developer of cell therapy, also spoke. MD & CEO of Manipal Health Enterprises Dilip Jose and Regional Chief Clinical Services of KMC Hospitals Ltd. Anand Venugopal were present.

