KMB floats global tender for development of all-weather port at Pavinakurve

The Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has floated a global tender for the ‘development of all-weather deepwater 14 million tonne per annum (MTPA) port at Pavinakurve in Uttara Kannada under the PPP model’.

The estimated cost for the development of the port is ₹3,047.86 crore, according to Jayaram Raipura, Chief Executive Officer, KMB. The proposed site for the development of the port is located along the coast of Pavinakurve village, situated on the banks Sharavathi and Badagani rivers in Honnavar taluk.

The tender documents for the project may be downloaded from the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal. Any clarifications regarding the tender may be posted to the Karnataka Maritime Board through email addressed to the Office of the CEO, KMB ( ceokmb2019@gmail.com ).

The land that would be required for hosting the backup area facilities for the port is quantified to be 214 hectares, and the land would be created through reclamation by utilising the dredged material from the project, the CEO said in a release.

The cargo to be handled at the port included iron ore, coal and coking coal, limestone and dolomite, green hydrogen, green ammonia, liquified natural gas (LNG) and finished steel products.

The port would have modern environment friendly high-throughput equipment with deep draft berthing facilities for handling of cape size vessels up to 1,80,000 Deadweight tonnage DWT capacity.

A pre-bid meeting for the said tender has been scheduled on December 10, 2024, via hybrid mode i.e., through videoconference as well as a physical meeting hosted at the Office of the CEO, KMB at Khanija Bhavan, Third Floor, West Entrance, Race Course Road, Bengaluru - 560001.

The last date and time for receipt of bids is on January 9, 2025. The project would be awarded to the bidder who quotes the highest royalty per MT at the proposed port.

