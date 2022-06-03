KLS to conduct mock CET exam on June 6,7
KLS Gogte institute of technology will organise a mock CET examination on June 6 and 7. Details are available on the college website www.git.edu. Registration is free, said a release by Jayant Kittur, the principal of the college.
