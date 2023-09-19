KLS IMER honours tech entrepreneur R.K. Patil during its 33rd foundation day celebrations

September 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka Law Society’s Institute of Management Education and Research (Autonomous) honoured tech entrepreneur R.K. Patil during its 33rd foundation day celebrations held here on Saturday. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Karnataka Law Society (KLS) patron Raosaheb B.M. Gogte.

Mr. Patil, who is the co-founder and CEO of Vayavya Labs, was given the Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2023.

The U.S.-returned engineer has set up technology-based companies in Belagavi. The companies are into semiconductor and embedded software solutions. He has 11 U.S. patents to his credit. His clients comprise companies mostly in the U.S. and Japan.

Mr. Patil spoke of the importance of taking risks and building long-term careers. He discussed the concept of materialistic growth and holistic growth. He thanked his college teachers who instilled in him a sense of entrepreneurship.

Professor of Strategy and chairperson of the Master of Business Administration (MBA), IIM-B, R. Srinivasan delivered the keynote address. He discussed the making of digital India. “How Bharat is able to scale up with speed and create wealth for its countrymen in the recent years is very interesting,” he said.

He spoke of the need for building digital infrastructure for the nation and also, distributing the benefits among the people.

KLS president Anant Mandagi, Karnataka Law Society’s Institute of Management Education and Research (KLS IMER) Governing Council chairman R.S. Mutalik, director Arif Shaikh, faculty members, staff and students were present.

Recently, KLS IMER organised a four-day crash course for students who wish to appear for the Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) and Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT) 2023.

Students were provided tips about clearing the examination. They were also given information about scholarships. Resource persons Ameet Kulkarni and Arif Shaikh spoke.