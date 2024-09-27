GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KLS IMER Foundation Day in Belagavi today

Published - September 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Law Society’s Institute of Management Education and Research (KLS IMER) will celebrate its 34th Foundation Day here on Saturday.

Director of Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Belagavi, Sanjeev S. Deshpande will be honoured with the Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award for his outstanding contribution to the local business ecosystem.

Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt. Ltd., under the leadership of Mr. Deshpande and Managing Director Ajit V. Lokur, has become a leading name in the production of high-quality animal feed.

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability and nutrition, the company has played a crucial role in supporting the region’s agricultural and dairy sectors, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Prestige University, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Nargundkar will be the chief guest.

The event is organised on September 16 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Karnataka Law Society patron Rao Saheb B.M. Gogte. But, this year, it was postponed to September 28 due to unforeseen circumstances, Chairman of the college governing council R.S. Mutalik told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday.

President of Karnataka Law Society Anant N. Mandgi will preside over the function. KLS chairman Pradeep Sawkar, secretaries Vivek Kulkarni and Sudhindra Ganachari and others will be present at the function.

Director Arif Shaikh and others were present at the press meet.

