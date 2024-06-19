GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KLS IMER Belagavi hosts alumni interaction programme

Published - June 19, 2024 06:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its alumni interaction programme, KLS IMER organised an interaction for its students with Anil Kulkarni, Executive Director and CEO (RMC), Prism Johnson Limited, RMC (India) Division, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Mr. Kulkarni is a student of the 1996 batch MBA course of the college.

He spoke to students and faculty members on various issues related to operations of RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) industry and the operational challenges specific to the industry.

He stressed on the importance of human resource in the industry and the value that the HR department brings to the company. He answered questions on issues like the role of a CEO in the company.

Director Arif Shaikh sought his inputs on curriculum development and placements, said a release.

